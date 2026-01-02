The discovery of Exeter’s waterwog, a Great War variant of the golly, prompted Dr Todd Gray MBE to investigate the broader history of the character.
In this illustrated lecture he will explain its origins and how it permeated British society in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
It shows how the figure can simultaneously be remembered by some as a much-loved toy and by others as a tool of racial denigration.
This history was unknown until the publication of Gray’s book Waterwogs and the Contested History of the Golliwog.
Gray has introduced challenging topics to the study of Devon including looting in the 1940s, child abuse in 1624, the rise of fascism in the 1930s, and African enslavement and slave-owning.
He was awarded an MBE in 2014 and was granted the Freedom of Exeter.
Thursday February 5 at 4pm at Devon Rural Archive at Shilstone, near Modbury, PL21 0TW.
