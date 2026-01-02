South West Water has issued advice to customers on how to protect their homes against burst pipes as freezing conditions hit Devon and Cornwall.
The water company has warned that a sudden drop in temperature, like that forecast this week, can lead to issues across the water network as water freezes, blocking the flow through pipes. This can even cause new pipes to split, often resulting in leaks and bursts that can lead to flooding and damage to homes and gardens.
Martin Pipe, South West Water’s customer leakage manager, said: “Every winter, we see a high number of bursts both on our network and on our customers’ private pipes due to freezing conditions. When this happens, our teams work hard around the clock to keep the taps flowing for our customers.
“Alongside these efforts, there are lots of things our customers can do to prepare their homes for cold weather and prevent leaks and bursts from causing significant damage to their properties.”
Here are some tips to help you protect your home from freezing weather
- Wrap up your pipes and water tanks with lagging – especially those in unheated areas such as lofts, garages, or gardens.
- Find your inside stop tap (usually under the kitchen sink or where the pipework enters your property) and make sure you can turn it off if you discover a leak or burst.
- Leave the heating on low if you go away.
- Check that your central heating boiler has been serviced.
- Bleed your radiators – this will improve efficiency and reduce the risk of radiator pipes freezing.
- Keep the contact details of a reputable plumber on hand.
- Check your meter to see if you have a leak. Details of how to do this are on our website here: https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/leaks
Although underground, service pipes may also be affected by the colder temperatures. When the ground freezes, it hardens and can cause underground pipes to move, sometimes leading to leaks and bursts.
What to do if you have frozen pipes
- If you don't have any water, check with neighbours. If they still have water, your pipes may be frozen.
- Check pipes for signs of a split – a leak or burst will not occur until the water has thawed.
- Turn off the supply using the internal stop tap.If the central heating and other water-heating appliances are already on, keep them on. However, if they are currently turned off, do not be tempted to switch them on to thaw frozen pipes, as this could cause damage.
- Drain the cold water system only by flushing the toilet and opening cold taps over sinks and baths.
- If you don't find any damage, turn on all the taps and thaw the frozen pipe using a warm towel or a hot water bottle wrapped in a towel.
- When the pipes have thawed, and you're sure no damage or leaks have occurred, turn off the taps and slowly switch the supply back on using the internal stop tap.
- Recheck the pipes now that they are under pressure, and check again for signs of damage or leaks before switching on water-heating appliances. If you discover a leak or burst pipe, call a reputable plumber immediately. South West Water supports approved contractor schemes, and a list of approved contractors can be found on the WaterSafe website or by calling 0333 207 9030.
For more information and advice on preparing for freezing temperatures, including which pipes are your responsibility inside and outside the home, visit southwestwater.co.uk/household/your-services/your-water/water-pipe-responsibility/cold-weather
