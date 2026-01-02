The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for Devon until 3pm on Monday, with snow and icy conditions expected to disrupt travel across the region.
Snow showers are forecast to push further inland across southwest England from Sunday evening, with 1-3 cm expected in many areas by Monday morning.
Higher inland spots could see 5-8 cm of snow, while icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cyclepaths.
Along coastal areas, rain and sleet are more likely to occur.
The Met Office warns that some roads and railways may be affected, causing longer journey times for drivers, bus users and train passengers. Slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible.
Residents are advised to take precautions when travelling.
