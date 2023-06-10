OFFICERS from Devon and Cornwall Police have formally charged a 16-year-old boy from Tiverton in connection with three violent assaults, which are alleged to have taken place at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on Friday, June 9.
Police were called to attend Blundell’s School at about 1am during the morning, Friday, June 9, following reports of assaults.
The suspect, who cannot legally be named due to being under the age of 18, will be remanded to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (June 12), charged with the following offences:
• Two counts of attempted murder
• One count of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have confirmed that the two boys, who are students at the school, remain in hospital at this time.
CRITICAL CONDITION
One of the boys is in a critical condition and the other boy remains in a stable, but serious, condition. Their families are with them and are being supported by officers.
One man, who is a member of staff at the school, also sustained injuries and was discharged from hospital yesterday, Friday, June 9.
Police Commander Superintendent Toby Davies said: “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them. My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community.
“We continue to fully investigate this incident and a scene guard remains in place at the school and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day.
“In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter.
“Any suspect under the age of 18 is, by law, not allowed to be identified.
“These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to; they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.
“This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.
“We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victims or the suspect in this case.”