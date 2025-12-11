NHS bosses in the South West have issued a last chance call for people to get their flu jab to be protected ahead of the festive holidays, as flu hospitalisations in the region surge by three quarters (76%) in just one week.
Latest data shows the number of people in the South West in hospital with flu has gone up from an average of 79 a day in the week to 30 November to 139 a day in the last week to 7 December 7.
And there is a 93per cent increase in the number of beds taken up by flu when compared to the same week last year week up to December 7 2024.
It shows the NHS is facing its ‘worst case scenario’ December with the flu surge leaving the NHS facing its busiest winter yet - and no peak in cases in sight.
Weekly data also shows the average daily calls to 111 in the South West have gone up by almost 400 a day in the last week.
It comes as thousands of resident doctors are due to go on strike from December 17 to 22, with fears this could cause major disruption for patients in the run up to Christmas.
NHS bosses are urging the public to help by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
Across the NHS, vaccinations are available from GP practices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and a range of pop-up clinics and vaccine centres for those eligible.
More than two million vaccines have been delivered across the region so far this season.
Dr Alasdair Wood, Consultant in Health Protection and Vaccine Preventable Disease Lead at UKHSA South West, said: ‘This is your last chance to flu-proof your festivities before Christmas, but importantly, it is not too late.
‘While it takes up to two weeks to build maximum protection, getting your flu jab now will still provide a high level of protection for the festive period.
‘Simple hygiene measures also make a real difference in stopping flu spreading.
‘If you have flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, cough or feeling tired and achy, try to limit contact with others, especially those at higher risk. Wash your hands regularly, keep indoor spaces well-ventilated and if you need to go out while unwell, consider wearing a face mask.
‘We are concerned we could see a further spike in flu cases in the New Year, so even if you miss getting vaccinated before Christmas, it is still worth coming forward.
‘The vaccine remains the best defence against flu and getting it at any point during the winter will help protect you and those around you through the rest of the season.’
The NHS is encouraging everyone eligible for a free flu vaccine – including people aged 65 and over, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women, and young children – to book their appointment now through their GP, local pharmacy, or NHS online services.
Nationally new monthly figures show there were more than 2.35 million A&E attendances in November – more than 30,000 more than the same period last year.
