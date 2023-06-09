Three people - including two students - have been treated in hospital after what police are calling a "serious" assault at the Blundell's private boarding school in Tiverton.
Police were called at around 1am today (Friday, June 9) to a building on the school site.
It was reported that three people, including two students, had been assaulted and had sustained multiple serious injuries.
They were taken to hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old boy from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.
Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.
“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”