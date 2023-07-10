Shortly after 7am yesterday (July 9) , Salcombe all weather life boat launched following reports from the Coastguard of a yacht having lost its rudder, 30nm SSE of Salcombe.
One and a half hours later the stricken vessel was located in the middle of the busy shipping lanes of the English Channel.
Once a tow had been established and after a long five hour passage, the yacht was safely berthed on Normandy pontoon in Salcombe, to the relief of both the crew of the yacht and the volunteer crew of the Salcombe ALB.