POLICE have launched a murder investigation following an incident in West Devon yesterday, Sunday, February 12.
Officers were called to an address in the area of North Tawton shortly after 12.30pm.
On arrival at the property, a woman in her 60s was located and confirmed deceased at the scene. Enquiries remain ongoing to locate her next of kin.
Police said that a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector James Dowler, from the Major crime Investigation Team said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and there are a number of enquiries still ongoing. As such, a scene guard remains in place at this time.
“We can reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
“I would ask the public not to speculate about this incident or the circumstances on social media.”
If anyone has any information which may assist our investigation, you can report it online here: https://forms.devon-cornwall.police.uk/form/e31544a6-181c-4241-9ac1-780179a94f26/start or via 101 quoting log 382 12/2/23.
You can also report anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.