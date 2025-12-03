Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage following a serious assault near Plymouth.
Police were called following a report a man had been assaulted while walking his dog in Yealmpstone Park in Plympton at around 11.30pm on Wednesday November 26.
It was reported the victim was approached by two unknown white males, and following a brief conversation, an altercation took place.
During the altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to the chest which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
The suspects made off in the direction of Maddock Close.
Both suspects are described as white males, aged in their late teens to early 20s.
The first suspect is of slim/medium build and the second a slightly bigger build.
The first suspect is around 5ft 9ins tall, with mousy brown short back and sides hair. He was believed to be wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit.
The second suspect is slightly taller than the first, with darker brown hair, stubble and was wearing jeans.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anybody with any information or relevant footage such as CCTV to get in touch via 101 or the website quoting 50250304275
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.