TWO separate collisions are causing major delays on the M5 in Devon. The motorway was shut at about 11pm yesterday, Thursday, September 18, in both directions between Junction 27 at Sampford Peverell to Junction 28 at Cullompton.
There are long queues of traffic in the area.
Accident investigation work is expected to be completed this morning, Friday, September 19, during which time the road will remain closed.
There are diversions in place through Willand but this is said to be very heavily congested.
Honiton to Monkton is also reported to be heavily congested.
It is understood that a number of people were injured in the collisions.
Further updates as we have them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.