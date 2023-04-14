FIRE crews from Buckfastleigh were called in to help tackle a blaze at a solar panel farm.
The crews joined Totnes fire station to deal with reports of the fire.
On arrival at the scene, large amounts of smoke could be seen coming from one of the sub stations on site.
A spokesman for Buckfastleigh fire crew said: ‘As luck would have it an engineer from the company who is trained to deal with such incidents was passing the site on other business and pulled in to assist providing expert knowledge and guidance enabling us to safely deal with the incident.
‘Crews initially took a defensive approach by setting about isolating the huge amount of solar panels associated with the sub station.
‘Once this had been completed, a firefighter was then tasked to access a final isolation box ensuring that it was now fully isolated and posed no further risk of electrocution.'
The team from Totnes revisited the site later in the day to make sure it was still safe and closed the incident.