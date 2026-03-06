Skylark FM, Dartmoor’s community radio station, is staging a day of talks and activities.
It’s the sister-station of Soundart Radio in Dartington and Totnes and broadcasts on 105.8 from Princetown and 107.6FM from Holne (near Buckfastleigh).
An ever-changing and continuous broadcast weaves together oral histories, new music, and live audio streams from people, animals, plants and weather, into an endless and evolving song.
The National Park turns 75 this year, and you’re invited to join the team on the Spring Equinox at Parke Estate near Bovey Tracey to listen, learn, write and record the sounds and stories of Dartmoor life.
People can learn can learn about the research behind Skylark FM, the unique, automated, algorithmic radio station and how to share their own contributions on the airwaves.
Participants are asked to bring sturdy footwear, and much of the day’s activities will be held outdoors.
The welcome will be from the DNPAs Outreach and Engagement Officer Andrew Bailey, this is followed by a presentation of the Skylark research project from Lucinda Guy, the first workshop session with Lucy Lepchani of Polyphonic Poetry and Tony Whitehead of Soundwalk with a choice of indoor and outdoor activities.
A vegan lunch with gluten-free options follows at 1 pm, then at 2 pm, ‘Whose Dartmoor?’, a look at stories both familiar and less so about the National Park and recordings both inside and outside.
At 3 pm There will be a panel discussion with experiences of sound recording from poet Kerry Priest, ornithologist Tony Whitehead and traditional music collector Sam Richards.
It is chaired by artist and Skylark Director Josie Cockram.
The closing ritual follows at 4 pm.
11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, March 21, at the Dartmoor National Park Authority at Bovey Tracey, TQ13 9JQ
