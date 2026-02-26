A Bristol man has been convicted and heavily fined after exceeding the speed limit in Dart Harbour last year.
A 29-year-old male pleaded guilty to a charge of exceeding the speed limit of six knots and navigating without care and caution in Dart Harbour on a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB), contravening the Dart Harbour Byelaws.
He was ordered to pay £4,625 in penalty, costs and victim surcharge on February 25 at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court.
At 9.23pm on the evening of September 6 the RIB driver was witnessed navigating the vessel in the Noss vicinity at excessive speeds, estimated at 28 knots.
The vessel passed close to moored yachts, causing excessive wash endangering other harbour users.
Commenting on the case, Paul Britton, Harbour Master and CEO of Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority, said: “We welcome all to safely use the Dart, but sadly a few individuals decide not to follow the rules.
“The extremely high speeds in this case, in the dark and in close proximity to Noss Marina, could easily have led to a fatal accident, and I thank the magistrates for recognising the seriousness of this case.”
Dart Harbour is a haven for all marine leisure enthusiasts, from sailors and paddleboarders to kayakers and swimmers and the six knot speed limit is to ensure the safety of all users and wildlife.
Water users are reminded that Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority’s speed limit within the designated area between Castle Ledge Buoy and Home Reach Totnes, applies year-round.
Speeding in Dart Harbour is strictly regulated to ensure safety, minimize wash, and protect the river environment.
The rules apply to all vessels within the jurisdiction of the Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority.
The Byelaws and information on safely navigating the river can be found on their website: https://www.dartharbour.org/
