A BODY has been recovered following a property fire in Bideford last week.
Police Officers attended a fire at a property in Honestone Street along with fire colleagues, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 28.
An investigation into the fire was immediately launched, resulting in a number of arrests.
A man had remained unaccounted for, for a number of days while multi-agency work involving structural engineers remained ongoing at the scene.
On Sunday, November 2, a body was recovered from the property once part of the building was made safe.
Formal identification has yet to take place but the next of kin of the man who was unaccounted for has been made aware. They are being cared for by specially trained officers.
Four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, and all from North Devon, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
All five have were released on police bail.
A man in his 30s, from Bideford, was previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and released on police bail.
DI Chris Lithgow from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “I’d again like to thank the public for their patience, understanding and support during this investigation.
“We’ve been working with other agencies and have been able to reduce the cordon and allow for a significant number of displaced residents to return home.
“The remainder of those evacuated remain displaced due to structural issues. Our thoughts are with the family of the person whose body has been recovered from the property.
“We’d again like to urge the public not to speculate regarding this incident or the identities of those involved as it may risk jeopardising an active investigation.”
