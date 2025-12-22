Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision in the Kingsbridge area which left a woman with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called at 11.20am on Friday, December 19 following a two-vehicle collision on the A381 at Elston Cross, Churchstow.
The incident involved a silver Nissan Note and a green Ford Transit van.
A 70-year-old woman from Kingsbridge, a passenger in the Nissan, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.
The Nissan driver, a local man in his 70s, and two people in the van also sustained minor injuries.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
Information can be submitted via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50250324060.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.