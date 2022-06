Boat believed to be carrying refugees spotted landing at Dartmouth beach

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Gazette. Read our privacy notice

A BOAT believed to be carrying refugees is reported to have landed and dropped people off at Slapton Beach in Dartmouth early this morning.

A police spokesperson said police were contacted at around 7.10am today with reports of a boat having landed and dropping off approximately 12 people at Slapton Sands Beach in Dartmouth.

It has also been reported that these people were subsequently taken to two waiting vehicles which then immediately left the area.

A police spokesperson said: “A large policing response was sent to the area following this incident being reported to us, but at this time no arrests have been made and those who landed on the beach, currently believed to be migrants, have yet to have been located.

“Our initial report states that those who landed on the beach were immediately taken into two vehicles that were waiting near-by and which immediately left the area.

“The vehicles are described as a silver people carrier with blacked out windows, and the second vehicle a black people carrier.

“We are appealing to the public to help us locate those responsible and so we can locate and ensure the welfare of those who landed on the beach. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 6.30 to 7.30am and who may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“We would also ask anyone who lives in this area of Dartmouth and near Slapton Sands to check dashcams and CCTV and to contact us immediately if they have any footage that can assist.