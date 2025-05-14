Rowers were out on the Dart practising near the impressive 'Le Lyrial 'cruise ship.

She was built by Fincantieri in Ancona, Italy, for the Compagnie du Ponant.

She was delivered in 2015 and operated her inaugural cruise in May 2015.

Rowers dwarfed by the cruise ship
Rowers dwarfed by the cruise ship (Amelia Wright, Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta)

The name of the ship refers to the Lyra constellation in the northern hemisphere.

Le Lyrial has 122 cabins and suites, all of them have sea views, and almost all feature a private balcony.

An entire deck of the ship is devoted solely to suites.

Rowers practice on the Dart
Rowers practice on the Dart (Amelia Wright, Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta)

Le Lyrial has the latest environmentally-friendly technology, such as an energy-saving LED lighting system.

Additionally, Le Lyrial has low levels of vibration and noise.

The photos come from Amelia Wright_ Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta.

Rowers pass in front of the pastel-shades of Kingswear
Rowers pass in front of the pastel-shades of Kingswear (Amelia Wright, Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta)
A full-view of the visiting Le Lyrial cruise ship
A full-view of the visiting Le Lyrial cruise ship (Amelia Wright, Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta)