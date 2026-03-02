Today, Monday, March 2, offers partly cloudy skies and a small chance of rain by late afternoon. Temperatures near 12°C feel mild, though breezes might pick up a bit as the day progresses. Conditions should stay mostly dry, making for a pleasant start to the week.
Tomorrow remains mostly overcast initially, but brighter intervals could emerge later in the day. Temperatures sit about 11°C, keeping things comfortable and dry for the most part. Occasional cloud cover lingers, yet no significant rain seems likely under this calmer weather update.
The midweek pattern on Wednesday brings partial cloud cover with brief sunny moments. Temperatures hover close to 11°C, aided by gentle breezes that maintain fairly pleasant conditions. Cloud patches persist at times, but the day should remain largely rain-free, offering a mild break in the middle of the week.
Patchy rain is expected on Thursday, delivering intermittent showers through morning and afternoon. Temperatures stay near 11°C, while light gusts may build as dusk approaches. Grey skies dominate much of the day, though occasional clearer intervals could emerge. Despite the wet outlook, conditions remain reasonably mild overall.
Friday brings a boost of sunshine, with skies clearing to display brighter weather. Temperatures rest close to 10°C and winds ease for a calmer conclusion to the workweek. This weekend looks set to continue mild trends, rounding off a fairly settled stretch. Meanwhile, Kingsbridge shares in these conditions, highlighting consistent local weather. Clear evenings may follow, ensuring a mild conclusion before new shifts arrive next week.
This article was automatically generated
