Today, Wednesday, February 25 brings bright weather to Kingsbridge. Skies remain clear with a gentle breeze and temperatures near 12°C. Sunshine dominates the day, so expect minimal cloud cover and a mild feel. Evening sees readings dipping to about 9°C, but no significant rain is forecast. Night remains fairly calm.
Tomorrow brings heavier showers with blustery winds. Forecast suggests moderate rain throughout the afternoon, with temperatures about 11°C and lows near 10°C. Conditions turn gusty later, making for a damp atmosphere. Cloud coverage remains high, keeping any sunny spells brief. Rain persists into the evening, tapering overnight, though mild overall.
Expect patchy rain on Friday as unsettled conditions linger. Temperatures reach about 11°C, with overnight dips near 8°C. Occasional drizzle may appear early, but midday brings a chance of drier periods. Winds pick up again late afternoon, sustaining a breezy feel. Showers remain likely well into nightfall. Little sunshine expected.
This weekend begins with cooler conditions on Saturday. Temperatures peak near 10°C, while fairly chilly dawn readings dip to about 6°C. Intermittent rain might break the cloud cover, though some sunshine could appear late morning. Winds remain brisk, so expect a slight chill. Evening sees lingering drizzle, gradually easing overnight.
Continuing the weekend, Sunday offers overcast skies and possible showers. Temperatures near 10°C provide mild relief, with lows about 8°C. Showers look widespread late morning, intensifying briefly by midday. Occasional breaks in the clouds may follow, but rain remains likely through late afternoon. Gusty winds persist, ensuring a brisk feel.
