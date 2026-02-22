Today, Sunday, February 22, brings moderate rain across Kingsbridge, with temperatures near 11°C. Showers linger through day and evening, though occasional dry spells may appear. Winds remain noticeable, but not intense, keeping conditions damp. Expect consistent drizzle at times, though breaks might offer fleeting dryness.
Tomorrow is set for more patchy rain with temperatures about 11°C. Wet weather patches might fade by midday, offering a possibility of lighter clouds. Skies could remain mostly grey, but intense showers seem less likely than today. Conditions appear slightly breezy, yet generally calmer than earlier. Light drizzle might reappear, but overall rainfall remains gentler.
Tuesday brings a brighter outlook, with sunny spells dominating and temperatures near 12°C. Clear conditions are expected to last most of the day, letting light winds provide a comfortable feel. Humidity remains low, and any lingering cloud cover should stay minimal, allowing plenty of sunshine. Morning haze may vanish with sunshine.
Wednesday follows with more sunshine and temperatures about 12°C. Bright weather prevails through daytime, creating another clear scenario for many. Winds stay light, so cloud growth is not anticipated. Much like Tuesday, dryness and warmth remain consistent, ensuring a pleasant midweek forecast. Low clouds rarely disrupt afternoon brightness.
Thursday looks partly cloudy with temperatures near 12°C. Sunny intervals mix with occasional grey patches, but no rain is on the horizon. Moderate breezes might develop later, adding a gentle stir to the air. This steady pattern ends the week on a mild, dry note. Evening skies promise mostly dryness ahead.
