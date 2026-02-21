Today, Saturday, February 21, in Kingsbridge starts cloudy with intermittent drizzle expected through midday. Temperatures hover about 11°C, dropping near 10°C later on. Some light rain could pop up, but no major downpours appear likely. Mild breezes return during the evening, leaving skies mostly grey, though a few clearer spells can’t be ruled out.
Tomorrow looks showery again, with patchy rain lingering through much of the day. Highest temperatures near 11°C, while nighttime values dip about 10°C. Drizzle might ease by late afternoon, giving brief cloudy breaks. Rainfall chances stay elevated, though heavier bursts seem unlikely.
Monday brings overcast skies and occasional bursts of rain, especially mid-morning. Temperatures reach about 11°C by midday, then settle near 10°C overnight. Drizzle could appear off and on, but no big storms are forecast. Skies remain mostly grey, though some patches of brightness may emerge.
Tuesday promises sunny spells with virtually no rain expected. Daytime temperatures climb near 12°C, dropping about 10°C after sunset. Winds stay light, creating a calmer feel throughout. Clear skies highlight much of the afternoon, with minimal cloud interference and a bright, pleasant outlook on tap.
Wednesday stays mostly cloudy but remains dry. Daytime highs hover about 12°C, with overnight temperatures close to 10°C. Early mist might linger before fading, offering partial breaks in the cloud cover. No rain is forecast, so the final mid-week outlook continues mild. Some calm breezes persist, keeping conditions relaxed. Mornings might feel cool, though bright spells develop by midday, sustaining conditions through the remainder.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.