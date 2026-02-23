Today, Monday, February 23, sees patchy rain sticking around from the early hours. Temperatures near 9°C climb to about 11°C, making it fairly mild for the season. Overcast skies dominate, but a few drier moments may peek through now and then. Winds remain moderate, and occasional drizzle could drift by later on. Further unsettled spells may continue into the night, maintaining a damp environment in Kingsbridge.