Today, Monday, February 23, sees patchy rain sticking around from the early hours. Temperatures near 9°C climb to about 11°C, making it fairly mild for the season. Overcast skies dominate, but a few drier moments may peek through now and then. Winds remain moderate, and occasional drizzle could drift by later on. Further unsettled spells may continue into the night, maintaining a damp environment in Kingsbridge.
Tomorrow offers partly cloudy conditions with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures begin near 10°C and reach about 12°C under some sunshine. Skies stay brighter through much of the day, with only light breezes touching the air. Any lingering clouds likely clear by evening, bringing calmer conditions overall.
Midweek brings a higher rain risk, with patchy showers likely. Temperatures hover near 9°C in the morning before rising to about 12°C by midday. Some cloudy spells persist, but occasional breaks could allow brief glimpses of sunlight. Breezes might strengthen slightly, enhancing that unsettled feel.
The following day looks wet, featuring moderate rain and gustier winds. Early readings near 10°C climb to about 11°C, though persistent showers keep things damp. Short dry intervals may pop up, but heavier bursts of rain remain likely as the afternoon progresses. Persistent downpours might dominate, leaving skies especially dreary.
The end of the week remains unsettled, with moderate rain remaining possible and wind easing at times. Mornings start near 7°C, climbing to about 10°C. Cloudy periods intermix with rain showers, making for a grey outlook overall, though lighter spells might briefly break through.
This article was automatically generated
