Today, Friday, June 26 in Kingsbridge promises clear skies with only a small hint of afternoon clouds. Temperatures near 20C and lows about 17C are expected with minimal rain. Sunlight dominates the day, creating bright conditions overall. Gentle breezes may develop in some areas, but no significant gusts.
Tomorrow could bring partly cloudy skies with occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 20C, dropping to about 17C by nightfall. Conditions stay mostly dry. Patchy cloud cover might roll through, yet sunshine still finds opportunities to break through.
Sunday may see patchy rain around midday and short sunny spells. Temperatures near 19C and lows about 14C are possible. Some cloud cover continues, though heavier showers remain unlikely. The day’s forecast suggests scattered light rain, followed by drier intervals under passing clouds.
Monday appears partly cloudy with only minimal rain risks. Temperatures about 18C and lows near 13C set a cooler tone. Some sunshine breaks through, while conditions remain generally calm. Light breezes accompany the day, ensuring a balanced forecast. Only isolated spots of rain could appear, leaving most areas under fairly stable skies and mild conditions overall.
Tuesday trends brighter and slightly warmer, with peak temperatures near 21C and minimums about 12C. Clear skies persist, and no rain is currently expected. This pattern offers a notable lift in daytime warmth, with plentiful sunshine shaping the final portion of the week. Light cloud patches may drift by, but they hardly diminish overall clarity. Late daylight hours may remain calm, ensuring dryness through the evening.
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