Sunday continues the unsettled outlook, with patchy rain likely and daytime levels near 18°C. Showers could occasionally drift in later, accompanied by light winds that might strengthen slightly. The upcoming days keep a varying pattern, as occasional sunshine intersperses with scattered rain across Kingsbridge. Some mornings begin mild, while afternoons could turn breezy under heavier cloud. Temperatures stay moderate, generally holding near the high teens to low twenties, ensuring a gentle transition from this weekend into the following days.