Today, Wednesday, June 23, looks sunny from morning to evening, with mild conditions near 18°C at dawn and rising to about 24°C by mid-afternoon. Clear skies dominate throughout the day, and any rain likelihood remains extremely low. Light breezes could occasionally peak near 15 mph.
Tomorrow continues the sunny trend, with early temperatures near 20°C gradually climbing to about 24°C. Skies stay mostly clear, offering plenty of daylight warmth. Winds may reach near 13 mph, but overall conditions remain calm and pleasant, with little chance of any rain.
Friday brings an uptick in clouds, with patchy rain possible by midday. Early readings near 18°C could climb to about 23°C, though brief showers may interrupt the sunshine. Winds occasionally gust near 25 mph, creating a slightly breezier feel under changing skies.
Saturday sees cooler conditions, with temperatures hovering near 19°C. Patchy rain might appear intermittently, especially through midday. Clouds could gather, though an occasional bright interval is possible. Winds stay moderate, reaching near 17 mph, so the day may feel fresher overall.
Sunday continues the unsettled outlook, with patchy rain likely and daytime levels near 18°C. Showers could occasionally drift in later, accompanied by light winds that might strengthen slightly. The upcoming days keep a varying pattern, as occasional sunshine intersperses with scattered rain across Kingsbridge. Some mornings begin mild, while afternoons could turn breezy under heavier cloud. Temperatures stay moderate, generally holding near the high teens to low twenties, ensuring a gentle transition from this weekend into the following days.
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