Today, Wednesday, June 24, brings partly cloudy skies with temperatures about 25°C and minimal chance of rain. Afternoon sunshine could break through, keeping conditions pleasant. Evening hours look mostly clear, dipping near 19°C as the night progresses. Light winds should maintain a mild feel throughout the day overall, in Kingsbridge.
Tomorrow might see occasional patchy rain with temperatures about 23°C. Skies stay partly cloudy, though there is still room for a few sunny spells. Light to moderate breezes could develop, and overnight lows remain near 18°C. Conditions may fluctuate into the evening but should not stray too far from mild.
Friday brings sunny periods and gentle cloud cover, with highs hitting about 20°C by midday. Rain seems unlikely, so dryness prevails for most areas. Overnight, values settle near 16°C under mostly clear skies. Breezes could strengthen slightly but remain calm enough for an overall pleasant atmosphere. Temperatures hold steady afterward.
This weekend starts with Saturday offering patchy rain and partly cloudy conditions, reaching about 19°C at midday. Late-afternoon temperatures stay near 18°C as breezes pick up slightly. Nightfall may hold lingering clouds, with minimal drizzle possible in some spots. A generally mild day unfolds before slightly cooler air moves in.
Sunday continues the weekend pattern with overcast intervals and occasional sun. Temperatures approach about 17°C during daylight, while overnight readings dip near 15°C. Drizzle could appear in isolated areas, yet conditions remain stable. Winds become stronger at times, but no significant changes disrupt the mild feel through the late hours.
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