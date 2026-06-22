Today, Monday, June 22, unfolds with bright sunshine in Kingsbridge. Warm daylight remains steady, as temperatures look near 21°C, while gentle breezes keep the air comfortable. The evening should see clear conditions, with lows about 16°C, making it perfect for a pleasant night.
Tomorrow continues this favourable forecast, staying mostly sunny from dawn to dusk. Daytime warmth grows to about 25°C, offering a real taste of early summer. Light winds add to the comfortable feel, and there’s little sign of any rain moving in. Overnight conditions settle near 18°C.
Wednesday promises plenty of sunshine again, with highs near 24°C. Patchy clouds may appear briefly, but skies remain generally bright throughout the day. Gentle gusts should keep the air fresh, making outdoor activities feel pleasant. Nights cool down to about 19°C, ensuring a mild evening under mostly clear skies.
Thursday arrives with the possibility of light patchy rain, especially later in the afternoon. Conditions remain warm, peaking about 23°C during the day. Gentle breezes continue, and any rain should pass quickly. By nightfall, temperatures settle near 16°C, blending comfortable air with partial cloud cover that may linger.
Friday leans cloudier, capping highs near 19°C. Occasional drizzle cannot be ruled out, yet overall conditions appear mild. Light winds keep things fresh, and the day feels cooler than previous ones. Evening hours drop to about 16°C, ending the week on a moderate note without dramatic shifts in the forecast. Skies remain mostly grey, but rain chances stay limited. No bright spells are expected.
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