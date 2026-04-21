Today, Tuesday, April 21 in Kingsbridge sees patchy rain in the morning and brighter skies later. Some cloud persists. Winds stay brisk, so it could feel cooler than the thermometer indicates. Temperatures sit near 11°C. Rainfall chance remains relatively high early on, but drier conditions are likely by late afternoon.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies through the morning and mostly sunny spells by midday. Conditions remain dry, with negligible rain chances. Winds ease slightly, but cooler air still lingers. Temperatures settle about 11°C. Sunshine lingers into the evening, giving way to a mild and calm night. Some cloud appears briefly.
Thursday maintains a sunny outlook with minimal cloud and gentle breezes. No rain is forecast, making it a bright day overall. Temperatures hover near 13°C, offering slightly warmer conditions than earlier in the week. Evening stays clear, providing a pleasant end to the daylight hours. Some late cloud may form.
Friday continues mostly sunny skies, though a few clouds could drift by. No rainfall is expected, and winds remain moderate. Temperatures reach about 12°C, delivering mild daytime weather. Late afternoon could feature breaks of sunshine, and the night time is likely to stay dry and clear. Minimal cloud cover remains.
This weekend on Saturday maintains clear skies from morning to evening. No rain is anticipated, and winds are light. Temperatures sit about 12°C, shaping a comfortable daytime. Little cloud appears later, but conditions remain stable and free of showers. Overnight stays calm, with no weather disruptions noted through the region.
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