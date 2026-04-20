Today, Monday, April 20, in Kingsbridge brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 11°C and dropping to about 6°C by nighttime. Skies turn clearer late in the evening after scattered clouds. Breezes may pick up, but conditions should remain calm once any drizzle moves away.
Tomorrow promises occasional rain clouds, though temperatures about 11°C still offer mild conditions. The morning could feel breezier, and skies might stay overcast until midday. Light patches of sun could break through later, keeping the day comfortable before dipping to near 7°C overnight.
Midweek sees cloudy skies on Wednesday, with a high near 11°C and a low about 9°C. Showers seem unlikely, allowing better visibility and a warmer daytime feel. Sunshine should appear during midday, creating pleasant conditions for those checking the local weather forecast.
The next day stays bright under clear skies on Thursday, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Winds remain moderate, so conditions should feel comfortable. Cloud cover might increase late afternoon, but chances of rain appear minimal, keeping the outlook positive for anyone following weather updates.
The end of the week welcomes sunshine on Friday, with a temperature about 13°C, dipping to near 6°C overnight. Passing clouds could roll in, but the day seems mild and bright. Extended periods of sun highlight a decent end to the week, with no rain on the horizon.
This weekend largely continues these patterns, offering overall clear skies and some highs near the low teens. Nights remain cool, avoiding any major changes in conditions.
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