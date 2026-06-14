Bright skies greet everyone in Kingsbridge on Sunday, June 14, with sunshine bringing temperatures near 17°C. Today stays clear, without any hint of rain or gusty winds, making it a very comfortable time for simply enjoying moderate conditions. Morning lows rest about 11°C, so early hours might feel slightly cooler.
Tomorrow could bring patchy rain, but conditions remain mild under cloudy skies. Temperatures stay about 16°C, and the chance of a sprinkle hovers near 28%. Morning hours start close to 13°C, offering a gentle beginning before possible light showers in the afternoon. Overall, expect a modest shift from today’s sunshine.
The next day should stay partly cloudy, with occasional sunshine peeking through. Temperatures hover about 17°C under mostly dry conditions, though early morning could see mist around 13°C. Afternoon looks brighter, with gentle breezes and limited chance of rain. Skies might clear further into the evening, promising a comfortable atmosphere.
Overcast conditions are likely Wednesday, but a splash of rain is expected. Temperatures should reach about 17°C for most of the day, dropping to nearly 14°C overnight. Light winds may pick up by afternoon, yet nothing strong. Occasional breaks in cloud cover could reveal sunny spells. Expect calmer evening conditions.
Partly cloudy skies arrive Thursday, with temperatures near 17°C and risk of showers. The rest of the week remains mild, offering stable conditions through Friday. Nighttime lows hover about 14°C, keeping things comfortable. This weekend is likely to stay pleasant, with temperatures near 17°C continuing the trend of gentle weather.
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