Today, Sunday, April 12, in Kingsbridge features patchy rain through most hours, with a possible break for clearer skies before nightfall. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping to about 6°C, and expect breezy conditions at times. Light showers could turn heavier briefly amid changing clouds.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain early on, then a brightening sky around midday. Temperatures near 10°C by afternoon, with lows about 6°C overnight. Sunny spells may pop up later, offering a mild break from drizzle. A light breeze should accompany these conditions, making it feel cool at times.
Expect drizzle at times, though the day warms slightly, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Light rain might appear midday amid changing clouds, while overcast skies may linger, but some partial sunshine could show up later on. Gentle breezes may help clear any lingering moisture.
Midweek remains wet in the morning, with patchy rain drifting through the region. Daily highs near 12°C and overnight lows about 10°C keep things fairly mild. Brief sunny spells could break through, but drizzle may persist for parts of the afternoon. Gentle winds maintain cool conditions, so expect a slightly damp vibe.
Moving further into the week, expect mostly cloudy conditions and occasional rain. Highs near 12°C, with nights about 10°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud could usher in a little sunshine, rounding off the rest of the week on a mild note. Showers remain possible, but skies may brighten occasionally. A gentle breeze is likely, ensuring moderate weather for the coming days.
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