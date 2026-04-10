Today, Friday, April 10 in Kingsbridge brings plenty of patchy rain with scattered clouds. Temperatures near 9°C offer a cool feel, and occasional drizzle could pop up throughout the afternoon. Some sunny breaks might emerge late on, but showers remain likely, keeping the weather fairly unpredictable. Moderate breezes linger too.
Tomorrow features heavier rain with highs about 9°C and unsettled skies. Showers could become more persistent in midday hours, though occasional clearer spells are possible. Gusty winds may develop, making conditions feel chilly. Drizzle is likely lingering by evening, ensuring a damp atmosphere without major temperature changes. Winds remain noticeable.
This weekend continues with patchy rain lingering, as maximum temperatures hover about 10°C. Showers stay frequent, especially through midday, and breezes might remain brisk. Occasional lighter spells could appear by afternoon, but damp conditions persist. Late periods of rain are anticipated, maintaining a changeable tone throughout the day. Overall, unsettled.
The day brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C and fewer gusts. Intermittent downpours could appear from morning into the afternoon, accompanied by occasional thunder in some spots. Skies might break briefly for clearer intervals, yet heavier falls may persist. Conditions remain wet and somewhat chilly overall through the day.
The next day appears calmer, featuring sunny skies with temperatures near 11°C. Conditions look predominantly dry, accompanied by gentle breezes. The remainder of the days should stay bright, as no rain is indicated. Clouds may move in after dusk, but dryness prevails and moderate winds keep the atmosphere fairly mild.
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