Today, Wednesday, April 8, sees bright sunshine in Kingsbridge with no sign of rain. Temperatures climb near 17°C by afternoon, while gentle breezes keep things comfortable. Clear skies stretch into the evening, dipping to about 11°C, making it a pleasant day for straightforward weather conditions.
Tomorrow expects a drop, with daytime highs about 12°C and occasional gusts. Early hours remain fairly clear before cloud cover thickens by midday. A stray shower might appear later, though overall rainfall stays light. Nighttime dips near 7°C, offering a cooler end to the day under partly cloudy skies.
On Friday, conditions turn wetter with light drizzle moving in. Temperatures hover near 9°C, so it feels cooler throughout the afternoon. Showers become more frequent, but heavier downpours are unlikely. Things remain breezy, and evening lows settle about 6°C, continuing a damp yet mild stretch.
On Saturday, expect patchy rain through much of the day, with wind speeds picking up significantly. Temperatures reach near 9°C in the afternoon, though passing rain showers could linger. Evening brings a slight break, but drizzle may return later. Overnight stays around 7°C, maintaining a chilly, unsettled feel and providing another wet entry in the local forecast.
Sunday continues the rainy theme, though a few sunny intervals may break through. Afternoon readings hover near 11°C, accompanied by brisk winds. Drizzle appears sporadically, but heavier showers are unlikely. Evening drops to about 7°C, wrapping up the week on a cool, windy note that completes this extended forecast. Warmer spells remain unlikely now.
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