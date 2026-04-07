Today, Tuesday, April 7, starts with patchy drizzle early on, followed by thunder bursts in some spots. Conditions improve later, bringing a spell of sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 10°C by night. Breezes get lively, but dry spells should dominate the afternoon. Clouds could persist briefly.
Tomorrow might begin bright before patchy rain edges in towards midday. Conditions stay mild, with highs about 16°C and lows near 11°C. Light drizzle could appear in a few areas, but some sunny breaks are possible if the forecast holds. Breezes remain light and skies partly cloudy. Patchy cloud returns overnight.
Thursday seems mixed, offering partly cloudy skies alongside hints of sunshine. Temperatures about 12°C with lows near 7°C bring a cooler feel. Fog may form early, but rain looks unlikely. Winds pick up slightly, yet dryness generally prevails, sustaining a comfortable outlook. Skies remain calm overall.
Friday remains on the cooler side, with highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Mostly overcast conditions might appear, although a few sunny spells are possible. No significant rain is anticipated, so the day should stay reasonably dry. Breezes maintain a gentle pace, ensuring calm conditions. Cloud breaks could appear.
This weekend arrives wet, featuring moderate rain likely for much of Saturday. Maximum temperatures about 12°C and lows around 7°C mean a slightly brisk feel. Periods of light drizzle and heavier downpours keep the forecast lively, accompanied by moderate wind gusts. Rainfall brings a damp close to the week in Kingsbridge. Cloud bursts intensify periodically.
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