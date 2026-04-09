Today, Thursday, April 9, in Kingsbridge, brings mostly sunny skies and mild breezes. Temperatures near 12°C promise a pleasant feel, while lows about 6°C form a cooler evening. No significant rain appears likely, so the weather forecast suggests a dry day. Conditions stay bright throughout daylight hours. Northeast winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow is looking cloudier, with light rain drifting in through the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C feel fresher, while lows about 6°C keep the evening brisk. Occasional drizzle could appear, but breaks in cloud may offer short dry spells. Winds remain gentle, though a moderate chance of rain persists.
Saturday sees unsettled spells, with showers and gusty breezes. Temperatures about 10°C peak during daylight, and lows near 5°C make night-time chilly. Frequent rain might develop, so damp conditions are likely. Cloudy skies dominate, though brief brighter intervals could emerge. Blustery winds maintain a cooler feel across the region.
Sunday continues with showery patches through much of the day. Temperatures climb near 11°C, dipping about 7°C overnight. Periods of rain remain possible, especially towards the evening, but sunny spells may break through in between. Gusts could pick up, adding extra chill in exposed areas. A generally unsettled pattern persists.
Monday offers patchy rain and moderate breezes throughout the day. Temperatures hover near 10°C during daylight, easing to about 7°C overnight. Rainfall remains likely at times, but quieter intervals could encourage brighter spells. Cloud cover may linger, although some afternoon breaks might develop. Gentle winds soften any cooler touches. Overall, conditions vary.
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