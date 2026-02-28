Today, Saturday, February 28, brings patchy rain and mostly cloudy conditions in Kingsbridge. Temperatures linger near 9°C, with gusty wind likely by late afternoon. Showers might pop up again toward nightfall, delivering a damp feel. No major breaks in the cloud cover are expected, making daylight somewhat grey.
Tomorrow rounds out this weekend with moderate rain dominating. Temperatures should hover about 11°C, paired with noticeable wind. Skies are set to remain dull for most of Sunday, so expect persistent rainfall into the evening. Heavier bursts could appear briefly, bringing a lively feel. Wind might intensify as the day progresses, especially Sunday.
A calmer Monday arrives with occasional patchy rain near 11°C. Some cloudy skies persist, yet a brief break from heavy showers is likely. The forecast suggests lighter wind throughout the afternoon, offering a slightly brighter feel. However, gentle drizzle might pop up late, ensuring the damp theme continues.
Tuesday is partly cloudy with a gentle breeze and a high of about 11°C. A few sunbursts may peek through, giving the day a mild, pleasant vibe. Rain is not expected, so conditions stay mostly dry. Evening skies should remain clear, hinting at a calmer overnight period.
Wednesday keeps the partly cloudy trend alive, with temperatures holding near 11°C. Sunny spells are likely through midday, and drizzle remains absent. Gusts of wind may pick up slightly, but nothing disruptive is on the horizon. Conditions then settle into a tranquil evening, wrapping up the midweek outlook. No major changes are expected overnight.
This article was automatically generated
