A damp spell is likely today, Friday, February 27, in Kingsbridge, with patchy rain through the morning and afternoon. Brief bursts of sunshine may appear between showers. Evening drizzle remains possible, and temperatures near 11°C promise mild conditions with moderate breezes.
Tomorrow brings a mix of clouds and a light chance of rain during the afternoon. Early skies could be partly clear, giving way to occasional drizzle later on. The evening should remain mostly settled, and temperatures about 10°C keep the day feeling pleasant enough. Patchy coverage of clouds might still appear but dips in rain are anticipated.
This weekend continues on Sunday with moderate rain expected at intervals, ensuring a wetter outlook. Sunny breaks might surface occasionally, though heavier cloud cover is more likely overall. Temperatures about 10°C keep the day relatively mild, and any gusts are forecast to ease by nightfall. Brief lulls in rainfall could produce short moments of clearer skies.
Calmer conditions take hold Monday, with overcast skies making an appearance from dawn onward. Rainfall appears minimal, offering a relatively dry start to the week. Temperatures near 11°C maintain a mild feel, and only light breezes are predicted. Cloud cover could persist, but glimpses of sun aren’t out of the question if conditions shift later in the day.
Patchy morning rain could greet Tuesday, but brighter conditions may follow. Overcast intervals might still occasionally linger, yet bits of sun should occasionally break through. Temperatures near 11°C round off these varied conditions, retaining a mild trend throughout.
This article was automatically generated
