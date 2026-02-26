Today, Thursday, February 26 sees patchy rain in several areas, with breezy winds reaching near 30 mph. Temperatures about 11°C are expected by mid-afternoon, though the damp weather might stick around into the evening. Clouds remain scattered, but fleeting brighter spells could appear briefly during the earlier part of the day.
Tomorrow, Friday could see continued patchy rain alongside more gusty breezes. Temperatures near 11°C linger throughout the afternoon, with intervals of drizzle popping up periodically. Skies may clear momentarily, although showers remain likely into the late hours, maintaining a consistently unsettled forecast.
The weekend begins on Saturday with slightly cooler conditions, as temperatures hover about 10°C. Occasional rain could show up at intervals, but brief sunny patches might offer some respite. Winds should ease compared to previous days, though lingering clouds could still create a rather dreary atmosphere at times.
The next day, Sunday, sticks with mild readings about 11°C, featuring a fair chance of showers. Overcast skies might dominate much of the morning, yet scattered breaks could emerge. Rain remains possible later in the afternoon, making conditions changeable. A gentle breeze may persist, but extreme gusts seem less likely.
The start of next week on Monday stays near 10°C with occasional drizzle in some places. Patchy rain nearby may continue, though a few brighter intervals may pop up. Cloud cover looks fairly widespread. Warmer moments are not ruled out across certain spots in Kingsbridge, though the overall forecast suggests gentle shifts rather than dramatic changes. Rain may linger.
This article was automatically generated
