Today, Sunday, May 10 in Kingsbridge offers partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes. Temperatures near 15°C keep things mild, while any passing drizzle stays brief. Expect a mix of overcast conditions early morning turning brighter later in the day. No heavy rain is likely, so overall it looks calm.
Tomorrow might feel cooler with occasional rain expected. Temperatures about 13°C suggest you may see on-and-off showers throughout the afternoon, but there should be breaks of patchy sunshine in between. No severe winds are anticipated, so conditions will remain manageable despite a moderate chance of damp weather.
Tuesday looks brighter, with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures near 14°C will feel comfortable, and any rain should hold off in most spots. Expect a fairly light breeze, leaving daytime conditions pleasant enough. Later on, there’s only a minor chance of drizzle, so the day should remain fairly dry overall.
Wednesday appears more unsettled, with showers popping up across the region. Temperatures about 12°C keep it on the cooler side, and gusts could pick up a bit. Some short-lived breaks in the clouds are possible, but persistent rain is likely at times, making the midweek forecast a touch damp.
Thursday continues the soggy trend, with patches of rain likely through much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C hover in the mild range, though cooler moments may occur later. Occasional light showers might break into isolated downpours, and no severe wind is anticipated, so keep an eye on changing conditions as the week heads forward.
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