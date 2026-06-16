Today, Tuesday, June 16, in Kingsbridge starts with mild cloud cover and minimal drizzle. Conditions remain partly cloudy into midday, occasionally brightening. By later afternoon, skies stay mostly dry, and temperatures hover near 17°C. Evening remains calm, with only a slight hint of further cloud formation. Light breezes continue overnight.
Tomorrow brings overcast skies early on, with occasional patches of drizzle developing by mid-morning. Cloud coverage persists throughout the day, allowing few bright spells. Temperatures settle around 16°C, feeling cooler than today. Evening sees limited clearing, though hints of light rain may still appear in some spots. Overnight remains grey.
Early morning fog arrives on Thursday, lifting slowly to unveil partial sunshine by midday. Light mist can persist in some low-lying areas, though widespread rain seems unlikely. Temperatures hover near 18°C, promoting warmth. By late afternoon, brighter skies emerge, creating a more settled atmosphere into the evening. Night stays calm.
Widespread sunshine sweeps in on Friday, ensuring extended bright spells and temperatures near 19°C. Minimal cloud presence keeps conditions clear, while only faint breezes appear. By dusk, dryness endures without major weather changes. Overall, midday warmth remains stable throughout. Occasional pockets of haze might develop late, but drizzle is rare.
Partly cloudy conditions highlight Saturday during this weekend, with skies occasionally turning sunny into late afternoon. Morning starts with lingering mist but clears steadily, keeping rain chances minimal. Temperatures rest around 19°C, providing mild weather until evening. Some passing clouds appear afterward, yet dryness generally persists. Nighttime remains pleasantly clear.
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