Today, Friday, February 20, in Kingsbridge brings patchy rain and brisk breezes, with temperatures near 11°C by day and about 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle is expected, making it a damp start to the weather forecast. Skies could brighten later, though brief showers might linger throughout the afternoon.
Expect moderate rain tomorrow as we head into this weekend, with temperatures about 11°C at their peak and near 10°C after sunset. Many clouds persist, so conditions could remain rather grey. Light bursts of rain are likely through much of the day, creating a wetter outlook. A slight lull might appear by evening.
An unsettled trend continues Sunday with patchy rain and temperatures about 11°C, while nighttime hovers near 10°C. Plenty of cloud cover may remain, although occasional breaks let in some brightness. Winds might still pick up now and then, but downpours look lighter compared to earlier days.
Showery spells persist Monday, with daytime readings near 11°C and about 10°C after dusk. Overcast conditions could dominate, but a scattering of clearer patches may emerge. Intermittent rain seems less intense than before, though breezy intervals linger. Any sustained dryness will likely be short-lived, so keep an eye out for passing showers.
A more upbeat outlook arrives Tuesday, as quite sunny conditions and temperatures near 12°C offer a milder vibe, sinking to about 10°C at night. Gentle breezes gradually replace stronger gusts, and extended clear spells brighten the forecast. A very welcome shift marks this day as calmer and drier overall.
This article was automatically generated
