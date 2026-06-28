Thursday might feel hotter, reaching about 22°C, with prolonged sunshine likely. Brief rain cannot be ruled out, but widespread dry weather is anticipated. Late evening skies may become partly cloudy, yet daytime hours should deliver plenty of clear intervals to round off the forecast period. Overall, a gentle breeze could linger each day, maintaining moderate conditions in many spots through much of this spell. Rain totals appear minimal, though short bursts could still occur sporadically, especially in the early morning hours.