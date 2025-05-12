Totnes Bowling Club are celebrating their centenary year with several events in its centenary week, which took place last week. Two special matches were held: one against a selected team representing Devon Bowls Presidents, with each team consisting of six groups of four players; the other against Dawlish Lawns Bowls Club, the very first club Totnes played 100 years ago.
The Totnes team on Sunday was joined by former club member Harry Goodwin, who went on to become a world champion in lawn bowls. Both matches were played in good spirit, with cream teas served at the halfway point. Each concluded with a toast to the club offered by the visitors on the green.
The match against the Devon Presidents team on Wednesday resulted in a win for the Presidents by eleven shots. Totnes beat Dawlish Lawns on Sunday by 111 shots to 85.
As part of their centenary celebrations, the club also competed in several other competitions. The men’s 'A’ team beat Babbacombe Bowls Club in the County Trophy and progressed to the next round. They also won their opening Mid Devon League match against Paignton Torbay Bowls Club, taking maximum points on all four rinks.
In the ‘Top Clubs’ tournament against Brixham Bowls Club, Totnes won four of five rinks across singles, pairs, triples and fours. The over-55s team also beat Babbacombe, again taking maximum points.
The men’s ‘B’ team began their Mid Devon League campaign with a home match against The Den, who took three of four rinks to secure the overall win. The ladies' team began their South Devon League season with a match against Marina on Monday, May 12.
It’s been a busy and successful start to the season for Totnes Bowling Club in their milestone year.