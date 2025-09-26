KINGSBRIDGE Lawn Tennis Club’s annual finals day was an outstanding success on September 21, blessed by a break in the clouds that delivered near-perfect playing conditions.
Members gathered in great numbers, lining the banks and cheering on friends and rivals alike, creating a wonderful atmosphere that perfectly reflected the spirit of this thriving local club.
This year saw new champions crowned in every category, ensuring a fresh set of names on the club’s honours board. In the ladies’ singles, rising star Tabby Black showed composure beyond her years to defeat the experienced Carol Philcox, delighting the crowd with her poise and precision.
The men’s singles final was a display of power tennis from Andy Woodward, who overcame stalwart Andy Wilmott with forceful, attacking play. The men’s singles plate produced one of the most thrilling contests of the day, as Baz Millns edged past Mark Pierce in a nail-biting three-setter.
Family pride came to the fore in the ladies’ doubles, where the mother-and-daughter pairing of Anna and Tabby Black proved too strong for the steady and well-drilled duo of Jane Ryan and Judi Wigg.
In the men’s doubles, youth and determination triumphed once more as Harry Usher and Chris Quevetre overcame the last-minute pairing of George Matheson and Trevor Uff. The men’s doubles plate provided its own drama, the late call team of Mike Derry and Fergus combining brilliantly to defeat Baz Millns and Peter Osbourne.
The afternoon concluded with the eagerly anticipated mixed doubles events. Andy Woodward and Anna Black were in sparkling form, defeating Jo Jenkins and George Matheson in the main draw.
Meanwhile, the mixed doubles plate was widely hailed as the match of the day, a thrilling three-set battle with numerous swings of momentum and 10 match points before Jane Ryan and Trevor Uff finally prevailed over Sonja Harrow and Baz (three match wonder) Millns.
As the sun dipped, attention turned to the presentation of trophies. Silverware was awarded across all categories, and the accolade of Most Improved Player was warmly given to Mark Pierce, whose infectious enthusiasm and dedication have been an inspiration to the club.
But perhaps the most eagerly anticipated result of all was the Kingsbridge LTC Bake Off. Throughout the afternoon, spectators sampled a dazzling array of homemade cakes and bakes, with one entry ultimately standing above the rest — Greg Allen’s showstopper cake featuring the KLTC logo, which earned a unanimous victory.
With glorious tennis, plenty of laughter and delicious food, it was a day that reminded everyone why Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club holds such a special place in the community. As one member remarked, “It was ultimately tennis that won the day.”
If anyone is interested in playing some fun, competitive tennis, KLTC is a thriving club with three all-weather, floodlit courts right in the heart of Kingsbridge. With active participation in the South Devon league and several club sessions per week, they welcome new members of all ages and abilities. Please contact 0843 289 4041 or email [email protected] for more information.
Pictured are just some of those involved in a great day of sport at Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club.
