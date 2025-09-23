FOLLOWING three narrow league games to kickstart the new season, two of which ended in victory, Ivybridge will now turn their attentions to a knockout tournament.
They will host Devonport Services on Saturday, September 27, in the quarter-final of the Devon Cup with the likes of Topsham and Sidmouth also in the mix.
Elsewhere, Kingsbridge RFC will be competing in the Intermediate Cup and they also have a home game to look forward to, Paignton the visitors at High House.
Newton Abbot vs Okehampton is one of the other three quarters in that one, which should be an intriguing affair at Rackerhayes.
Last but by no means least, there is Devon Junior Cup action too.
Dartmouth will make the trip to South Molton with Totnes and Salcombe at home against Withycombe and OPMs respectively.
Torquay, Exeter Athletic and North Tawton have byes into the quarters of that one.
