AT 1PM on Tuesday, September 23, the draw for the first round proper of this year’s FA Vase was publicised, throwing up some intriguing ties.
South Hams duo Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Ivybridge Town will both be in front of their own fans, taking on Lydney Town and Totton & Eling respectively.
What their opponents have in common is less than stellar league form, with Stoke’s foes Lydney Town sitting 19th (out of 20) in the Hellenic League Premier Division and Ivybridge enemies Totton & Eling FC 20th (out of 22) in Wessex Football League Division One.
With 10 league games in the books, Lydney have lost eight outings already, alongside a win and a draw.
That being said, they are plying their trade at step five whereas Stoke are step six, lining up a potentially fascinating affair.
Ivybridge are in an opposing position as a step five club set to cross paths with one from step six.
Not only are Totton & Eling a step below the Greens but they are also massively struggling in the early stages as well. Losing five of their opening six games and conceding 16 goals in the process doesn’t bode well- just two teams are below them, neither of whom have won yet.
All ties in this next round are scheduled for Saturday, October 18 and slightly further afield, there are other intriguing clashes to keep an eye on.
Okehampton Argyle advanced beyond the last round without even playing and they are set to welcome Sturminster Newton United to Simmons Park.
Similarly to Bovey, Argyle have been drawn against Western League Division One opposition in the form of Sturminster.
They have enjoyed a strong start to their season, winning seven and drawing one of their 10 opening league games, boasting a goal difference of +2. This form has them in third and in the Vase, they beat Newport 2-0 on home soil.
Bovey Tracey AFC and Buckland Athletic are continuing to fly the flag for South Devon having both won their respective second qualifying round clashes.
The Moorlanders, who are looking pretty unstoppable at the SW Peninsula League summit, dispatched Torpoint Athletic by five goals to nil.
Despite the fact that the Cornish side play at a higher level, doing well themselves in the Western League Premier, Bovey seemingly made light work of it on their travels.
Next up for Ben Gerring’s side in the Vase is a home game against Radstock Town of Somerset.
Radstock play in Division One of the Western League and whilst Torpoint are soaring high in second, they are hovering just above the relegation zone in the level below.
With an early-season league record of 1-2-7, Town are yet to get going. Hengrove Athletic and Welton Rovers are the only two teams behind them, neither of whom have tasted victory at this point.
Meanwhile, Buckland will be playing away from home in the next round.
Matt Cusack’s men went behind against Ilfracombe Town on Saturday 20, but they remained undeterred and enjoyed a second-half resurgence, scoring four times after the break to win 5-1.
From one Peninsula League opponent to another as Bishops Lydeard await in the first-round proper, the pair doing battle at Darby Way.
