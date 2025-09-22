Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1s vs Torbay 1s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Hockey Ladies first team began their season in emphatic fashion with a commanding 6–0 victory over Torbay 1st Team on Saturday, September 20 at Kingsbridge Community College.
From the first whistle, the home side demonstrated cohesion and confidence, setting the tone early with a powerful strike from Laura K that found the back of the goal.
Lisa followed up with a composed finish, tapping the ball over the line after a well-worked build-up. Darcey added a third before half-time, giving Kingsbridge and Salcombe a comfortable 3–0 lead at the break.
The second half saw continued dominance. Laura K secured her brace with a skilful hit into the bottom right corner, showcasing her attacking prowess.
Hannah added the fifth, capitalising on a pinpoint cross from Violet, who later sealed the win with a goal of her own.
Standout performances came from Tess, whose relentless commitment to winning the ball was evident throughout, and Sarah in goal, who provided excellent direction and leadership to the defensive line.
Both Laura K and Laura H impressed with their pace and purposeful drives down the pitch.
After the match, team member Nat commented, “We played like a team who have all had a solid pre-season, the way we confidently moved the ball in all areas of the pitch.”
With such a strong start to the season, Kingsbridge and Salcombe Ladies 1st Team have set a high standard for the matches to come.
Pictured is the K&S 1st team on their day of this winning start to the new season.
