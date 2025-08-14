THE afternoon proceedings started with the 22-strong Solo fleet, writes Malcolm Mackley.
As always racing was highly competitive, but with three race wins and a discarded fourth, Simon Dobson dominated in all race conditions. There were race wins for Roger Guess, Will Wall and Tim Jackson, but consistency meant Simon (Yotter) Yates was second overall with Mick Hicks third.
The bed Salcombe Yawl fleet is where some of the Salcombe hotshots reside, and competition is ferocious. Packed with current and aging superstars, this fleet is only for the brave.
It took Will and Mandy Henderson Y168 until the final day before they won a race, however discarding a sixth meant that they were consistently in the top 5. Paul and Julie Rayson were second with Phil King and John Sleep third.
The blue fleet has traditionally been occupied by the older Yawls, however, such is the current renaissance of Yawl activity, this fleet has become highly competitive too.
Rob Henderson and Alice Markham Y92, dominated the fleet in a Yawl that had been recovered over the winter from a muddy backwater.
Second overall were Russell and John Smithers, ahead of James Greenhill and Chris Cleeves.
Finally, to the green fleet, which provided the opportunity for some Yawls to sail in both the morning and afternoon with a swapping of helm and crews.
Again, this was highly competitive and was dominated by Mark and Sarah Jepcott with Peter Andrews and Katie Cad in second, Martin and George Mills in third.
Overall, the regatta week was a huge success with Salcombe Gin providing very generous prizes of bottles of gin and then sponsors vouchers for juniors. Thanks to Paula Guess for organising an incredible array of trophies and Nigel Blazeby for his efforts as race officer.
SYC staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to make everything run smoothly.
Photography by Lucy Burn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.