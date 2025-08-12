CORNWOOD 2nd XI did not hang around cruising to a six-wicket win over South Devon that keeps them out in front in the C Division West.
South Devon were bowled out for 94 – Jason Hall finishing them off with four for 14 – which Cornwood knocked-off in fewer than 20 overs.
It has been a two-horse race for some time between Cornwood (260pts) and Ashburton (256) for the single promotion place out of the division. The two sides meet on Saturday week in what looks like a winner-takes-all encounter.
South Devon only got as far as 94 all out courtesy of the 31 extras Cornwood coughed up. Keeper-batter Fin Humphries (15) booked the best of a sorry set of scores.
Will Sharp (3-20) and Adam Goodliffe (2-18) got South Devon into trouble before Hall put them out of their misery.
The run chase was largely a formality once Cornwood had seen off South Devon’s respected new-ball pairing of Jonny Martin and Mali Marshall.
After Noah Carlisle was third out on 70, Matt Butterworth (11no) and captain Robin Dart (14no) joined up the dots.
Dart said much of the credit should go to his new-ball bowlers for their role in reducing South Devon to 33 for six.
“A fantastic opening salvo from Will and Adam put us well ahead of the game,” said Dart.
“Charlie Carwardine, aged 14, didn't disappoint on his step up to the 2nd XI and was unlucky not to get a couple wickets.
“Jason Hall showed his class mopping up the tail.
“We chased sensibly and I thought we handled South Devon’s opening bowlers well.
“Noah Carlisle batted solidly until falling to a great catch on the drive.”
CORNWOOD 3rd XI defeated arch-rivals Plympton 2nd XI by three wickets in a low-scoring derby date.
Jack Sellick (31) made a top score of 31 for Plympton in their tally of 105 all out. He was ninth to go with the score on 87.
Mike Hodge topped Cornwood’s bowling stats with a return of five for 42.
Cornwood did not have it all their own way on the chase and dipped from 69 for three to 92 for six with Tom West out for 29. Adam Sellick (3-19) was largely responsible for the Wood stumbling.
Bits and pieces – Ethan Carlisle’s 18 being the most significant – took Cornwood to the win that keeps them second in the E West table.
