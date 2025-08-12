KINGSBRIDGE and Brixham fought out that cricketing curiosity, the tie, when they met at the Butts in the C Division West.
Tom Hopper was Brixham’s man of the moment with an unbeaten 116 in a batting-first total of 242 for three.
Hopper, in at 55 for one, put on 121 for the third wicket with Mohammed Shaikh. Richard Carr (2-53) broke the stand by removing Shaikh.
Kingsbridge trio Aaron Chandler 84), Alex Browne (20) and captain James Fletcher (49) all made a dent in the deficit before Brixham’s Tim Robinson (4-45) shook things up.
Kingsbridge got down to the final over from Fergus Rees (2-34) needing four to win with two wickets intact and Carr (20) one of the not-out batters.
The scores were level when Rees bowled Carr with the fourth ball. In a harum-scarum finish Freddie Weir was run out off of the last ball trying to steal the winning single with Neal Peach.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge 2nd XI lost ground in the D West promotion scramble when Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI defeated them by 57 runs.
What was a nine-point differential between the Bridge and second-placed Plymouth is now 21, which is steep at this stage of the season.
New Zealander Tobias Delahunty was the man of the moment for Torquay & Kingskerswell with 108 in their all-out tally of 200.
The Seasiders had struggled at times against the bowling of James Bullock (2-23) and Harry Drew (3-31) and were 90 for five after losing three wickets for just 10 runs added.
Delahunty and Ant Nadar (29) put on 76 for the sixth wicket to revive T&Ks fortunes.
Owen Howard (3-13) picked-up late wickets during the dash for runs in the later overs.
The game got away from Ivybridge during the seven-over spell that saw them slump from50 for one to 78 for six.
Spin proved Ivybridge’s undoing with wickets falling to Towkir Chowdhury (4-21) and Delahunty (3-19).
Drew (36no), in at 66 for four, was still there at the end when Chowdhury claimed two wickets in two balls to dismiss the Bridge for 143.
