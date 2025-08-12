STOKE Gabriel missed the chance to shoot clear of the B Division drop zone when they lost by 127 runs away to Bovey Tracey 2nd XI.
In the logjam at the bottom of the table to avoid going down with Abbotskerswell, Stoke are one of five teams in the mix. Just nine points divides all of them.
Instead of putting some distance between themselves and the bottom two at the expense of their relegation rivals, Stoke are only five points clear. Bovey are a point below them now.
Bovey were limited to 220 for nine in their 45 overs – Brad Causey top scoring on 79 – then skipper Dan Green took five for 16 as Stoke were skittled for 93.
Jack Tolley, the Stoke captain, said: “We ended up at a point where we needed a run a ball, then we showed the perfect example of how not to chase a total against a side that bowled well.
“I don't need to point out how tight it is at the bottom. We will be giving everything to make sure we aren't in the bottom two come the end of the season.
“There are three huge games left. We need a big performance this week against (leaders) Budleigh.”
Sam Veal (38) and Reuben Stanley (31) were Causey’s supporting acts when Bovey batted. Isaac Worthington and Justin Pringle took three wickets each for Stoke.
It all went south for Stoke during a collapse from 50 for two to 62 for six. Adriaan Maxwell (22) top scored for Stoke before the terminal collapse.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge 1st XI missed the chance to go second in the B Division promotion race when they were two-wicket losers against Ipplepen.
Budleigh Salterton’s win over Abbotskerswell pushed them 26 points clear at the top and means they are unlikely to miss out on one of the promotion places.
Ivybridge (207pts) trail Plymstock (212) by five points in the squabble for second place. The game between the two antagonists on the last day of the season could be the promotion decider, unless one of them drops off beforehand.
“We're fortunate that results elsewhere still means that our destiny is in our own hands,” said Josh Zimmerman, the Ivybridge captain.
Ivybridge soon got into trouble against Ipplepen, who had them limping along at 29 for four before Adam Huxtable (43), Sam Kidd (13) and Tinashe Muchawaya (31 off 11 balls) intervened.
Arthur Johnson made 19 towards Ivybridge’s final total of 140 all out with more than 10 overs unused.
Ross Kennard (4-12) and George Tapley (2-14) took the bowling plaudits for Ipplepen.
Ipplepen got there in the end via a circuitous route that took them from 71 for three to 94 for seven before skipper Matt Beasant put them on course for victory.
Jono Colgate’s 34 up the order was instrumental in laying the platform for the chase. Pens would not have finished it without Beasant (21) and Tapley (18no) rescuing them from 94 for seven.
Muchawaya (3-17) and Harry Solomon (3-22) were the bowlers who made life hard for Ipplepen.
Reflecting on the result, Zimmerman said: “It's been one of those seasons where all teams can beat each other.”
Elsewhere, Ivybridge 2nd XI lost ground in the D West promotion scramble when Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI defeated them by 57 runs.
